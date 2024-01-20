Hong Kong Building Department Probes Hotel Development Over Improper Material Use

In a twist of events, Hong Kong's Buildings Department has initiated a thorough investigation into a 42-story hotel development project in Tsim Sha Tsui. The probe was sparked by allegations of misappropriation of construction materials. The construction site, once the location of the Mariners' Club building, has come under scrutiny due to purported irregularities in the use of steel reinforcing bars.

The Watchdog's Claim

The alarm was raised by Chinat Monitor, a diligent watchdog group. They claimed that the steel reinforcing bars, intended for a different project, were being used in the hotel's construction. This allegation, if proven true, raises critical questions about the quality and compliance of the construction materials used in the hotel's development.

Legal Consequences of Violation

The Buildings Department has taken the allegations seriously. In a statement, they asserted that any confirmed violation of the Buildings Ordinance would trigger severe follow-up actions. This could include prosecution and disciplinary measures against those involved. 17 batches of reinforcing bars have already been tested, all of which showed compliance with regulations. However, one batch meant for the 29th to 39th floors was originally slated for an industrial building project, thus raising eyebrows.

Project Management's Response

CR Construction, the main contractor of the project, has remained firm in the face of these allegations. They have threatened legal action against any false statements being circulated on social media, maintaining that they have adhered strictly to all legal requirements. Empire Group, the developer, has instructed its structural engineer and main contractor to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. To dispel doubts, the project management has suggested opening up parts of the structure for testing, to verify if the bars used meet the stipulated regulations.

Notably, a structural engineer pointed out that using materials from a different site is an uncommon practice. If found guilty, this could delay the project's completion and the issuance of the occupancy permit. This recent development adds to the project's checkered history, following a major fire in March last year that led to a structural safety check by the authorities.