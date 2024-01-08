HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair 2024: A Showcase of Innovation and Hong Kong’s MICE Ascendancy

The Financial Secretary, Mr. Paul Chan, recently presided over the Joint Opening Ceremony of the HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair and the HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair 2024. In his address, Mr. Chan underscored the theme of ‘Innovative Play: A Legend Across Time.’ This theme, he suggested, stood as a testament to Hong Kong’s enduring and dynamic spirit within the global toy industry.

Spotlight on Innovation and Sustainability

This year’s edition of the fair, the 50th to date, introduced new zones that spotlighted original designs and eco-friendly products. A reflection of the evolving consumer preferences and the industry’s response to the same. The Toys & Games Fair, the largest of its kind in Asia and the second-largest globally, was held concurrently with the Baby Products Fair and the Stationery & School Supplies Fair.

Asia: The Promising Land for Toy Industry

Despite the challenging global economic climate, Mr. Chan emphasized that Asia, and particularly the ASEAN region, is emerging as a beacon of hope for the toy industry. The region is expected to outpace the global average growth rate in the industry. This prediction underscores the potential of these markets and the opportunities they present for manufacturers and distributors.

Hong Kong as a MICE Hub

The Financial Secretary also drew attention to Hong Kong’s evolution as a much-preferred MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions) destination within Asia. He highlighted that this sector contributes significantly to the city’s economy. Furthermore, he revealed plans for the expansion of convention and exhibition space by over 40%, a move that is anticipated to solidify Hong Kong’s position as a prime international MICE center.

The event saw participation from buyers and suppliers from 35 countries and regions, and Mr. Chan expressed hope that the fairs would serve as a platform for abundant business and partnership opportunities. He concluded his address by congratulating the HKTDC for successfully organizing the event and wished prosperity and good health to all attendees in the year ahead.