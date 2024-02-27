Hivestack and Midland Realty Forge Programmatic DOOH Partnership in Hong Kong

In a strategic move set to revolutionize digital advertising in real estate, programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) tech titan Hivestack and renowned Hong Kong real estate agency Midland Realty have unveiled a groundbreaking partnership. This alliance forges a new frontier in the North Asian real estate sector, making programmatic DOOH advertising accessible across over 50 Midland Realty offices in affluent locations in Hong Kong. The collaboration, announced on 27th February 2024, marks a significant first for the real estate industry in the region.

A New Avenue for Digital Advertising

Through Hivestack's Supply Side Platform (SSP), DOOH screens in Midland Realty offices will be available for programmatic purchases. This innovative approach empowers brands, agencies, and omnichannel Demand Side Platforms (DSPs) to target new audiences in sought-after residential and commercial areas. Advertising, a crucial component of marketing strategy, is set to get a shot in the arm with this collaboration, signaling a shift towards more advanced and targeted advertising strategies in the region.

Leading the Charge in Real Estate

The partnership positions Midland Realty at the forefront of the real estate industry in North Asia, making it the first real estate media owner in the region to adopt programmatic DOOH. This move is expected to drive significant revenue growth, leveraging Midland Realty's digitalized branches and advanced Content Management System (CMS) that supports holographic screen technology for real estate displays.

Capitalizing on DOOH Growth in Hong Kong

As DOOH ad spend continues to rise in Hong Kong, this initiative offers a unique opportunity for precision-targeted advertising to key urban demographics. The strategic importance of the real estate sector, coupled with the rising prominence of DOOH advertising, promises a new era of digital marketing for the region. Hivestack's partnership with Midland Realty is set to tap into this growth, heralding a significant milestone in the programmatic DOOH market in North Asia.