en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
HongKong

DSAT to Introduce Additional Payment Methods at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge West Carpark

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
DSAT to Introduce Additional Payment Methods at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge West Carpark

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) of Hong Kong has pledged to broaden the payment options at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge West Carpark, in light of grievances over extensive queues and limited payment alternatives. Currently, the carpark only accepts Macau Pass and cash, inciting discontentment among drivers, particularly those returning from holidays.

Previous Reporting and Inquiry

The Times previously brought attention to the issue, questioning the hurdles encountered in enhancing the payment system during the last three years. Scrutiny was also cast upon the parking management’s capacity and the possibility of levying fines as part of the administrative approach. The DSAT’s response signals a trend towards ameliorating the parking experience by tackling the constraints of the payment system.

Payment Limitations Causing Frustration

The lack of diverse payment methods has caused long queues and frustration, especially among drivers returning from holidays. With the facility only accepting Macau Pass and cash, drivers have been left with little choice but to wait in long lines or resort to finding change, causing unnecessary inconvenience.

Improving the Parking Experience

The DSAT’s move to introduce additional payment methods comes as a relief to many. This initiative is expected to not only streamline the payment process but also significantly improve the overall parking experience at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge West Carpark. It is a clear response to the concerns raised by The Times and the frustrations experienced by the public, demonstrating the DSAT’s commitment to addressing pressing issues and enhancing public service provisions.

0
HongKong Macau Transportation
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

HongKong

See more
21 mins ago
Macau's Tourism Sector Pins High Hopes on 2024: A Deep Dive
As the dawn of 2024 brings optimism to various sectors across the globe, Macau’s tourism industry leaders, Andy Wu and Paul Wong, share a hopeful outlook for the year ahead. The duo, in separate interviews with TDM Chinese channel, shed light on initiatives aimed at boosting the tourism sector in Macau, indicating a promising year
Macau's Tourism Sector Pins High Hopes on 2024: A Deep Dive
Banking Sector Braces for Employee Exodus in 2024: Report
7 hours ago
Banking Sector Braces for Employee Exodus in 2024: Report
Hong Kong's FSTB Advances with the Policyholders' Protection Scheme
8 hours ago
Hong Kong's FSTB Advances with the Policyholders' Protection Scheme
British Lawyer Michael Vidler Receives OBE for Human Rights Work in Hong Kong
51 mins ago
British Lawyer Michael Vidler Receives OBE for Human Rights Work in Hong Kong
Alexandra Leese: Challenging Stereotypes and Celebrating Asian Femininity through 'Year of the Dragon 2024' Calendar
2 hours ago
Alexandra Leese: Challenging Stereotypes and Celebrating Asian Femininity through 'Year of the Dragon 2024' Calendar
Asia-Pacific Economic Activity: Data Releases and UBS Predictions
2 hours ago
Asia-Pacific Economic Activity: Data Releases and UBS Predictions
Latest Headlines
World News
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
35 seconds
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
1 min
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
2 mins
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
2 mins
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
2 mins
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
2 mins
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
2 mins
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
4 mins
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
4 mins
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app