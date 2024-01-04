DSAT to Introduce Additional Payment Methods at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge West Carpark

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) of Hong Kong has pledged to broaden the payment options at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge West Carpark, in light of grievances over extensive queues and limited payment alternatives. Currently, the carpark only accepts Macau Pass and cash, inciting discontentment among drivers, particularly those returning from holidays.

Previous Reporting and Inquiry

The Times previously brought attention to the issue, questioning the hurdles encountered in enhancing the payment system during the last three years. Scrutiny was also cast upon the parking management’s capacity and the possibility of levying fines as part of the administrative approach. The DSAT’s response signals a trend towards ameliorating the parking experience by tackling the constraints of the payment system.

Payment Limitations Causing Frustration

The lack of diverse payment methods has caused long queues and frustration, especially among drivers returning from holidays. With the facility only accepting Macau Pass and cash, drivers have been left with little choice but to wait in long lines or resort to finding change, causing unnecessary inconvenience.

Improving the Parking Experience

The DSAT’s move to introduce additional payment methods comes as a relief to many. This initiative is expected to not only streamline the payment process but also significantly improve the overall parking experience at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge West Carpark. It is a clear response to the concerns raised by The Times and the frustrations experienced by the public, demonstrating the DSAT’s commitment to addressing pressing issues and enhancing public service provisions.