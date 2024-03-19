Damien Hirst's 2017 Sculptures Misdated as 1990s, Sparking Art World Controversy

Three Damien Hirst formaldehyde sculptures, initially presented as works from the 1990s, were actually created in 2017, an investigation by the Guardian reveals. This discrepancy highlights a significant debate within the art community regarding the dating and presentation of contemporary artworks.
Unveiling the Truth
In 2017, at the Gagosian's Hong Kong gallery, Damien Hirst introduced three never-before-seen formaldehyde works, including a dove, a dissected shark, and twin calves, dated to the 1990s. However, these pieces were produced at Hirst's workshop in Dudbridge, Gloucestershire, in 2017, contrary to their alleged creation dates. Hirst's company, Science Ltd, later clarified that the dates reflected the conception of the works, not their physical creation, a stance at odds with art industry norms.
Artificial Aging and Market Presentation
Further investigations revealed efforts to artificially age these sculptures to resemble wear and tear typical of older artworks. Despite this, Hirst's legal representatives have denied any allegations of intentional misleading. The situation complicates the traditional understanding of artwork dating in the contemporary art world, where physical creation dates usually denote an artwork's official date.
Implications for the Art World
This incident not only challenges the integrity of artwork dating but also raises questions about the value and authenticity of contemporary art. While Hirst's approach to dating his works as conceptual pieces sparks debate, it also invites a broader discussion on artistic practices and the presentation of art in the modern market.