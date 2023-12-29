en English
Aviation

Cathay Pacific Cancels Flights Amid Rising Pilot Absences

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:21 pm EST
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., a leading airline based in Hong Kong, has announced the cancellation of multiple year-end flights due to a rise in pilot absences caused by seasonal illness. This move showcases another hurdle for the airline, already grappling with a diminished pilot count in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline elected to cancel roughly 11% of its Hong Kong departures on Friday, which equates to 14 passenger flights, as per data from the airport reported by Webb-Site.com.

Precautionary Measures Amid Rising Challenges

The airline’s statement released late Thursday characterized the pilot absences as a result of seasonal illness. These cancellations denote a preemptive strategy by the airline to manage its operations considering the reduced capacity. This decision highlights the persistent difficulties airlines confront in the post-pandemic era, encompassing staff shortages and adapting to fluctuating travel demands.

Managing Absences and Operational Impact

Despite the challenging circumstances, Cathay Pacific maintains that overall operations remain normal, with an upsurge in the number of flights during the holiday peak season. The total number of cancellations since mid-December accounts for less than 1% of all passenger flights. The airline has expressed its apologies to affected passengers and pledges to minimize the impact on its customers.

Addressing the Pilot Shortage

The airline has been compelled to cancel flights due to a critical shortage of pilots following pandemic-induced layoffs. Although the company has reincorporated over 100 pilots, its roster remains at a mere 2,532, a 35% decrease from pre-pandemic levels. The predicament has been worsened by plunging morale among remaining pilots, steep salary reductions, and stringent quarantine regulations. Solutions proposed include rebuilding loyalty among existing pilots, novel recruitment strategies, efficiency enhancements, and lobbying Hong Kong authorities to relax pilot license requirements.

Aviation HongKong Travel & Tourism
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

