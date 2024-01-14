Cathay Pacific Airways Revises Pilot Promotion Criteria Amid Staff Shortages

In an effort to tackle long-standing staff shortages and remain competitive in the airline industry, Cathay Pacific Airways has announced a significant revision to its pilot promotion requirements. The revision offers an alternative path to promotion for pilots and is expected to benefit short-haul pilots in particular.

Altering the Path to Captaincy

Previously, pilots were required to accumulate 4,000 flying hours, including 1,500 on commercial jets, to qualify for captain’s training. The recent adjustment in the criteria now allows pilots to apply for promotion after logging 3,000 hours and completing 500 sectors, or flights, as a first officer on Cathay aircraft.

This change is expected to expedite the path to captaincy for short-haul pilots, who can accumulate sectors at a faster rate compared to their long-haul counterparts. Under the old criteria, it would have taken these pilots over two years longer to qualify for captain’s training.

Addressing the Pilot Shortage

According to Captain Tim Burns, Cathay Pacific’s general manager for flying, this alternative pathway will allow experienced short-haul first officers to be considered for command training much sooner. The airline anticipates this change to make around 100 more pilots eligible for training between 2023 and 2025.

Despite the Civil Aviation Department’s approval of the changes and the inclusion of the new rules in Cathay’s operations manual since January 10, the move has been met with some resistance. The Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association has expressed concerns that the changes will result in a decrease in experience levels among pilots.

The Road Ahead

Paul Weatherilt, the association’s chairman, suggests that pilots with less experience will require more instruction, which could potentially increase Cathay’s training workload. He emphasizes the need for improvements to current contracts in order to attract and retain pilots.

After reducing its workforce by approximately 35% during the pandemic, Cathay Pacific is currently operating at just 52% of its 2019 pilot capacity for passenger routes. As the global pilot shortage persists, experts from the Aviation Policy and Research Centre advise that Cathay should implement a well-structured pilot development program that considers more than just flying hours, and offer competitive packages to attract senior pilots.

The revision by Cathay comes as other airlines, including newcomers like Greater Bay Airlines, are looking to expand their services in Hong Kong, further intensifying the competition for pilots.