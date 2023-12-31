Cathay Pacific Airways Grapples with Flight Cancellations Amid Pilot Hourly Cap and Sickness Rate Issues

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., the Hong Kong-based airline, faced a challenging holiday period as flight cancellations mounted, leading to disappointed passengers. The airline attributed the unusual number of cancellations to pilots reaching their annual limit on flying hours and a surge in sickness rates.

Pilots hit the 12-month Flying Hour Caps

In an internal memo, the airline’s director of flight operations disclosed that a significant factor contributing to these cancellations was pilots reaching or exceeding their 12-month limit on flying hours, set at 900 block hours. As a substantial number of pilots approached this cap, Cathay Pacific Airways found itself grappling with a lack of flexibility in managing pilot schedules. This issue was particularly pronounced concerning Reserve pilots and their guaranteed days off.

Surge in Sickness Rates Adds to the Woes

Alongside the issue of the flying-hour caps, the airline also reported a rise in sickness rates among pilots on certain days. The convergence of these factors strained the airline’s operational capacity, resulting in the cancellation of several flights, including 9% of planned departures from Hong Kong on December 30, and an additional six flights on December 31.

Resurgence of Travel Challenges the Airline

The re-emergence of travel in Hong Kong, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, has exerted pressure on the carrier to ramp up operations. However, the airline has been wrestling with a 35% drop in cockpit crew since the end of 2019. The increased demand for flights has forced some pilots to accept multiple flight swaps and work on their guaranteed days off, further highlighting the challenges Cathay Pacific has faced in maintaining its flight schedule during a peak travel period.