Cantopop Icon Anita Mui’s Passing Marks End of an Era in Hong Kong’s Show Business

In the early hours of the morning, a silence fell upon the Hong Kong entertainment industry as the news of the passing of Cantopop icon Anita Mui Yim-fong, at age 40 from lung dysfunction caused by cervical cancer, reverberated through the city. Her death marks the end of an era, following closely the passing of her close friends and fellow Cantopop legends, Roman Tam and Leslie Cheung.

Enduring Presence

Anita Mui’s presence in the Hong Kong entertainment industry was not just emblematic but pioneering. Her sultry voice and captivating stage presence, coupled with her philanthropic endeavors, established her as a beloved figure. Despite her illness, Mui’s resilience shone through as she continued to perform, leaving an indelible impact on her fans and fellow artists. The announcement of her passing was made by her long-time friend and fashion designer, Eddie Lau Pui-kei, during a press conference attended by close friend and actor Jackie Chan.

Legacy of a Legend

Her rise to stardom from a young age, driven by her need to support her family, is a testament to her talent and determination. Mui’s contributions extended beyond the stage, as she was actively involved in social activism and charity work. She supported causes such as raising funds for student protests in Tiananmen Square, establishing the Anita Mui True Heart Charity Foundation, and organizing concerts to aid SARS victims. Her service to the community was recognized by Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, who acknowledged her achievements as embodying the spirit of Hong Kong.

Remembering Anita Mui

The Hong Kong entertainment industry and the city at large mourn the loss of Mui, who had been a dominant figure for over two decades. Her funeral services are scheduled to start on January 11, with the public invited to pay their respects, followed by a private service and cremation at Cape Collinson. To mark the 20th anniversary of her death, an exhibition titled ‘Timeless Diva: Anita Mui’ at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum will showcase items from her illustrious career, including records, stage costumes, and awards, honoring her enduring legacy.