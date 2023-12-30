en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
HongKong

Cantopop Icon Anita Mui’s Passing Marks End of an Era in Hong Kong’s Show Business

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:33 am EST
Cantopop Icon Anita Mui’s Passing Marks End of an Era in Hong Kong’s Show Business

In the early hours of the morning, a silence fell upon the Hong Kong entertainment industry as the news of the passing of Cantopop icon Anita Mui Yim-fong, at age 40 from lung dysfunction caused by cervical cancer, reverberated through the city. Her death marks the end of an era, following closely the passing of her close friends and fellow Cantopop legends, Roman Tam and Leslie Cheung.

Enduring Presence

Anita Mui’s presence in the Hong Kong entertainment industry was not just emblematic but pioneering. Her sultry voice and captivating stage presence, coupled with her philanthropic endeavors, established her as a beloved figure. Despite her illness, Mui’s resilience shone through as she continued to perform, leaving an indelible impact on her fans and fellow artists. The announcement of her passing was made by her long-time friend and fashion designer, Eddie Lau Pui-kei, during a press conference attended by close friend and actor Jackie Chan.

Legacy of a Legend

Her rise to stardom from a young age, driven by her need to support her family, is a testament to her talent and determination. Mui’s contributions extended beyond the stage, as she was actively involved in social activism and charity work. She supported causes such as raising funds for student protests in Tiananmen Square, establishing the Anita Mui True Heart Charity Foundation, and organizing concerts to aid SARS victims. Her service to the community was recognized by Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, who acknowledged her achievements as embodying the spirit of Hong Kong.

Remembering Anita Mui

The Hong Kong entertainment industry and the city at large mourn the loss of Mui, who had been a dominant figure for over two decades. Her funeral services are scheduled to start on January 11, with the public invited to pay their respects, followed by a private service and cremation at Cape Collinson. To mark the 20th anniversary of her death, an exhibition titled ‘Timeless Diva: Anita Mui’ at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum will showcase items from her illustrious career, including records, stage costumes, and awards, honoring her enduring legacy.

0
HongKong
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hong Kong Schools Criticized for Handling of National Anthem and Security Education

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong in Flux: A City Navigating Transformative Changes

By Bijay Laxmi

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Ascends Under Sonia Cheng's Leadership

By Aqsa Younas Rana

McDonald's Hong Kong Announces Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

By Israel Ojoko

Consul General Urges Hong Kong to Lift Ban on Japanese Seafood Imports ...
@Food · 14 hours
Consul General Urges Hong Kong to Lift Ban on Japanese Seafood Imports ...
heart comment 0
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Latest Headlines
World News
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
19 seconds
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
30 seconds
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
2 mins
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
2 mins
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
2 mins
Motorsports World Mourns the Loss of Champion Gil de Ferran
Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate
4 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head in Televised Debate
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard
4 mins
2024 Elections: The Global Politics Chessboard
United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court
4 mins
United Cup Underway: A Battle of Nations on the Tennis Court
Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs
5 mins
Blue Jackets Triumph in Overtime Against Maple Leafs
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app