Asia

BlackRock Announces Strategic Leadership Changes in Asia Pacific

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Asset management giant, BlackRock, has announced strategic leadership changes as part of its expanding Asia Pacific (APAC) operations. Susan Chan, an industry veteran with over three decades of experience, is set to take over as the head of APAC, succeeding Rachel Lord who is relocating to London to assume the role of BlackRock’s head of international. The move signals BlackRock’s continued emphasis on its APAC operations and its confidence in its seasoned executives to steer the company’s future.

Experienced Leadership for Enhanced APAC Operations

Based in Hong Kong, Chan will be responsible for leading BlackRock’s broad range of businesses and operational platforms in the APAC region, serving both wealth and institutional investors. Her portfolio of responsibilities includes overseeing investment strategies and managing client relationships. Chan has been with BlackRock since 2013 and has held various positions, including deputy head of APAC, head of Greater China, and head of trading, liquidity, and lending for APAC. Prior to her tenure at BlackRock, Chan worked at Deutsche Bank and Barclays, further enhancing her credentials in the financial services sector.

Reinforcing the Leadership Bench

Alongside the appointment of Chan, BlackRock has also named Andrew Landman and Hiroyuki Shimizu as the deputy heads of APAC. Landman’s role will be expanded to oversee Southeast Asia and the APAC wealth business, while Shimizu’s responsibilities will now include Taiwan, in addition to his existing duties for Japan and South Korea. These appointments underline BlackRock’s commitment to harnessing internal talent and ensuring a robust leadership structure in its APAC operations.

New Roles and Responsibilities

Furthering its leadership reshuffle, BlackRock has appointed James Raby, the APAC head of wealth, as the chief operating officer for APAC. Meanwhile, Hua Fan has been named the head of China, a critical market for BlackRock’s growth strategy. These changes are effective immediately, indicating BlackRock’s swift action to ensure a smooth transition and continuity in leadership.

The leadership changes come on the heels of BlackRock’s announcement of its acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners for $12.5 billion. This strategic move positions BlackRock as a major player in critical world infrastructure, with approximately $150 billion in infrastructure assets. The acquisition also marks a shift in BlackRock’s investment strategy, further expanding its asset portfolio.

In conclusion, BlackRock’s leadership revamp, coupled with its strategic acquisition, underscores the company’s ambitions to strengthen its footprint in the APAC region and globally. The wealth of experience and knowledge possessed by its new leadership team is expected to guide BlackRock in navigating the evolving landscape of the financial services sector.

Asia Business HongKong
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

