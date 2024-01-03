Banking Sector Braces for Employee Exodus in 2024: Report

2024 is poised to be a year of significant job mobility in the banking sector, as a recent report on bonus and job market expectations uncovers. The study reveals stark disparities in job search intentions among employees of different institutions. A striking 66% of Barclays employees, along with significant percentages at HSBC and SocGen (59%), have expressed a higher likelihood of exploring new opportunities this year. This contrasts with the lower percentages at Bank of America and JPMorgan, where only 40% and 49% respectively are contemplating a job switch.

Underlying Factors Driving Job Search Intentions

Several factors including job security, employer loyalty, and company performance are influencing these divergent intentions. JPMorgan, widely recognized as an ideal employer, has fostered a strong sense of security among its staff. This sense of stability has been further bolstered by its robust sales and trading revenue in 2023, and a strategic choice to steer clear of large-scale job cuts, making it an appealing workplace.

Conversely, Barclays is facing an uphill battle to retain its workforce. The impending strategic plan, coupled with relatively disappointing bonus payouts, have spurred increased job search intentions among its employees. Similarly, concerns over hybrid working flexibility have also factored into the equation.

Demographic Trends in Job Searching

The report not only highlighted institution-specific trends but also unveiled fascinating demographic patterns. Women, Hongkongers, Singaporeans, and employees over the age of 50 showed a greater propensity to seek new employment opportunities, compared to their counterparts. This suggests a complex interplay of cultural, gender, and age-related factors influencing employees’ career decisions.

Employee Sentiments: Work Flexibility, Compensation, and Job Security

Delving deeper into the personal sentiments expressed by various employees, the report identified work flexibility, compensation, and job security as pivotal elements influencing their potential decision to seek new employment. These reflections underscore the evolving priorities of the modern workforce, with implications for HR strategies across the banking sector.