Atlas Air Enhances Fleet with New Boeing 777 Freighter Under MSC Agreement

In a strategic move to enhance its global cargo capabilities, Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, has added a new Boeing 777 Freighter to its fleet. This addition is a part of Atlas Air’s long-term ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) agreement with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, a global leader in transportation and logistics.

Expanding Fleet and Service

This latest 777 Freighter is the fourth aircraft provided by Atlas Air to MSC, following previous deliveries in November 2022, and July and November 2023. This steady expansion of MSC’s air cargo capabilities underscores the company’s aim to broaden its reach and capacity for its customers across the globe.

Boosting Customer Support and Market Presence

The new freighter is set to contribute to the weekly service route from Hong Kong to Dallas/Fort Worth. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing MSC’s customer support, thereby consolidating its market presence. With 675 offices across 155 countries, MSC continues to strengthen its integrated network of road, rail, air, and sea transport resources.

The Boeing 777 Freighter: A Game Changer

The Boeing 777 Freighter is lauded for its long range, reliability, fuel efficiency, and noise quota compliance, making it a valuable addition to MSC’s air cargo solution. With a range of 4,970 nautical miles and the ability to carry a maximum structural payload of 235,900 pounds, the 777 Freighter is primed to operate on a global basis, even gaining access to noise-restricted airports worldwide.

This expansion marks an exciting milestone in the long-term strategic partnership between Atlas Air and MSC. Atlas Air has two additional 777 Freighters on order, set for delivery in the second half of 2024, signifying the ongoing growth and commitment to the partnership.