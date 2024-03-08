Allex Chan: From TCM Student to Indie Dream-Pop Sensation, Unveils 'Memory Boy'

Allex Chan Cheuk-lik, a former traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) student turned indie musician, has captured hearts with his unique blend of dream-pop tunes. At 29, Chan, who began his musical journey for fun, now boasts 18.7k followers on Instagram and collaborates with renowned artists like Kay Tse. His band, NYPD, known for its post-punk and shoegaze influences, contrasts with his solo projects that draw inspiration from jazz, soul, and world music.

Early Beginnings and Musical Evolution

Chan's musical exploration started during his university years, initially as an extra-curricular activity. He taught himself guitar through online tutorials and played in a band with friends. Over time, his style evolved, moving away from NYPD's chaotic sound to a more melodic, indie dream-pop influenced by a diverse range of music genres. Despite considering himself an amateur guitarist, Chan's solo work has gained recognition, leading to collaborations with artists like Kay Tse and contributing to the score of an award-winning animated short.

Breaking Into the Scene

Chan's collaboration with Kay Tse on a compilation video, blending their songs "Mountain to Sea" and "Haru," marked a significant moment in his career. The video's success, with over 122,000 views on YouTube, highlighted the growing interest in indie music amid the Covid pandemic. Chan's participation in Taiwan's Asia Rolling Music Festival in October 2023 further solidified his presence in the music scene. Despite considering his work too "boring" for solo performances, Chan aspires to be a versatile musician, capable of engaging audiences with a full jazz band.

'Memory Boy' and Future Aspirations

Chan's upcoming studio album, Memory Boy, set for release at the end of March, promises a blend of romance and fantasy inspired by Chinese poetry. The album, which Chan describes as a mix of 70% fantasy and 30% reality, reflects his growth as an artist over the past two years. Beyond music, Chan remains committed to integrating his TCM background with his passion, expressing an interest in studying music therapy. This holistic approach underscores his desire to heal and connect with others through his music.

Allex Chan's journey from a TCM student to an acclaimed indie musician highlights the power of passion and perseverance. With Memory Boy, Chan is set to enchant listeners with his dreamy compositions and heartfelt lyrics, further establishing himself as a prominent figure in Hong Kong's indie music scene.