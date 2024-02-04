A Vibrant Start to the Lunar New Year: Hong Kong's 2024 Lunar New Year Fairs

The Lunar New Year, a time of joyous celebration and rich cultural traditions, has begun in Hong Kong with the commencement of the annual Lunar New Year fairs on February 4, 2024. These fairs, spanning across 15 different locations, serve as a vibrant hub for locals and tourists alike to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere, shop for traditional goods, and partake in the cultural festivities associated with the Lunar New Year.

A Smooth Start to the Celebrations

Representatives from the Food and Environment Hygiene Department (FEHD) have reported a smooth operation on the first day of the event. This positive start sets a promising tone for the seven-day long fairs, which are scheduled to conclude at 7am on February 10. The FEHD, responsible for the organization of the fairs, has encouraged the public to be conscious of visitor traffic and to use public transportation as much as possible when attending the fairs.

Anticipations and Preparations

With a mix of anticipation and cautious optimism, businesses have invested substantial amounts for securing spots at the fair. The variety of products being sold includes everything from food and clothing to household goods and trinkets, each one carrying a touch of tradition and the spirit of the Lunar New Year. However, with the expected low temperatures during the Lunar New Year break, vendors are hopeful yet prepared for all scenarios.

Ensuring Authenticity, Ensuring Enjoyment

In order to safeguard the integrity of the festivities, the Customs and Excise Department has taken measures to prevent the sale of counterfeit goods at the fairs. This ensures that visitors can fully engage in the celebrations, confident in the authenticity of their purchases. The Lunar New Year fairs, a cornerstone of the celebrations, are expected to attract a large number of visitors, each one seeking to enjoy the celebrations and carry a piece of the Lunar New Year back home with them.