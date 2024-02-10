Honeyball's Bid for Double Victory: Kilbeg King and Credo Aim for Ascot and Haydock Glory

Anthony Honeyball, the seasoned trainer, sets his sights on a remarkable double at Ascot and Haydock next Saturday. His game plan involves Kilbeg King in the Grade Two Sodexo Live! Novices' Chase at Ascot, following the horse's laudable third-place finish at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The Ascot Aspiration

Kilbeg King, a nine-year-old horse with an impressive track record, was a two-time hurdles winner last season. His recent transition to fences has shown promising results, making him a strong contender for the upcoming race.

If Kilbeg King emerges victorious in the Reynoldstown, Honeyball plans to enter him in the three-mile-five amateur riders' chase at Cheltenham. This strategic move could potentially catapult the horse into the upper echelons of horse racing.

The Haydock Hope

Honeyball's ambitions extend beyond Ascot. He pins high hopes on Credo, a consistent mare who has consistently delivered solid performances.

Credo is scheduled to compete in the Virgin Bet Grand National Trial at Haydock. Despite finishing second and third in the past, Honeyball believes she has what it takes to clinch the top spot this time around. Her previous encounters with Famous Bridge, who has beaten her twice before, only serve to fuel her determination.

The Art of Partnership

Honeyball is keen to renew his successful partnership with jockey Will Biddick for the Ascot race. Their combined skills and experience could prove instrumental in guiding Kilbeg King to victory.

As the countdown to next Saturday begins, anticipation builds in the horse racing community. All eyes are on Honeyball's strategic moves and the performance of his star horses, Kilbeg King and Credo. The stage is set for a thrilling display of equine prowess and human ambition.

