HMS Dragon Roars to Life: A Powerful Transformation and Return to the Fleet

In March 2022, HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer, entered Portsmouth's dockyard to undergo a significant transformation as part of the Power Improvement Project (PIP). After nearly two years of meticulous work by BAE Systems, the ship's engines roared to life for the first time in testing, signaling a crucial milestone in its journey back to the fleet.

The Power Improvement Project: A New Era for HMS Dragon

The PIP, a comprehensive initiative aimed at enhancing the resilience of the engines and power generation, involves the replacement of HMS Dragon's two original diesel engines with three more reliable and powerful generators. This upgrade increases the ship's power by 4,000 horsepower (hp), making it not only more capable but also greener and ready to accommodate future weapons.

As the third Type 45 destroyer to undergo the PIP, HMS Dragon has followed in the footsteps of HMS Daring and HMS Dauntless. However, unlike its predecessors, HMS Dragon is the only one to have the improvement works conducted in Portsmouth, further solidifying the dockyard's reputation as a center of excellence for naval engineering.

A Labor of Pride and Progress

Lieutenant Commander Fiona Stephenson, HMS Dragon's Weapon Engineer Officer, expressed her excitement about the project's progress: "It's an incredible feeling to see the hard work of the team come to fruition. The new engines will significantly increase our operational capabilities, making us a more formidable force at sea."

Lieutenant Commander James Baddeley, HMS Dragon's Marine Engineer Officer, shared similar sentiments: "The Power Improvement Project is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the team here in Portsmouth. It's a privilege to be part of this historic transformation."

The Countdown to Rejoining the Fleet

With the engines now operational, HMS Dragon will undergo further testing in a non-tidal basin before it can set sail once more. The successful completion of these trials will pave the way for the ship's highly anticipated return to the Royal Navy fleet in 2024.

As HMS Dragon prepares to rejoin its sister ships, the Type 45 destroyer's upgraded capabilities promise to make a significant impact on the naval landscape. The Power Improvement Project not only breathes new life into this formidable vessel but also serves as a shining example of the Royal Navy's commitment to innovation and excellence.

In the vast and unpredictable expanse of the ocean, HMS Dragon stands poised to navigate the challenges of tomorrow, armed with the power and resilience to protect and serve.