Historic Visit: PM Modi to Strengthen India-UAE Ties and Inaugurate BAPS Hindu Mandir

Tomorrow marks an unprecedented milestone in the history of India-UAE relations, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates. The cornerstone of this visit lies in the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, a symbol of love, peace, and harmony, in Abu Dhabi.

A Landmark Visit

Upon his arrival on February 13, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be greeted by the warmth of over 60,000 people, eager to witness the strengthening of the strategic partnership between India and the UAE. The visit, which comes in the wake of robust bilateral trade reaching nearly USD 85 billion in 2022-23, signifies the deepening of economic ties and the exploration of new avenues for cooperation.

Inauguration of BAPS Hindu Mandir

The first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Hindu Mandir, is set to become a beacon of cultural understanding and mutual respect between the two nations. The temple, spread across 27 acres of land gifted by the UAE leadership, is a testament to the harmonious relationship between India and the Gulf region. As the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple, it stands as a dream come true for the Indian community in the UAE.

Addressing the Indian Community and Bilateral Meetings

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' event, reinforcing the strong bond between the two nations. Engagements with key UAE leaders, including President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will further cement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Participation in the World Government Summit 2024 will provide a platform to discuss the implications of today's news on tomorrow's world.

As we stand on the cusp of this historic visit, the world watches with anticipation. The inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the strengthening of bilateral ties, and the address to the Indian community are more than just events—they are stories of struggle, ambition, and human will, shaping the cultural landscape of our time.

Key Points: