Hergest Court: A Haunting Tale of History, Mystery, and the Vaughan Legacy

Nestled in the heart of Kington lies an enigmatic estate steeped in history, shrouded in mystery, and whispered about in local legends. Hergest Court, a unique house believed to have been built around 1430 for Thomas Vaughan, a Yorkist who met his end in the Battle of Edgecote, has piqued the interest of Liz Barrett, a member of the Hereford Times Camera Club.

Advertisment

A Haunting Past

As the years have passed, tales of ghostly apparitions have woven themselves into the fabric of Hergest Court's history. The legend of Black Vaughan and his spectral hound, said to haunt the grounds, have even been suggested as the inspiration for Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's "The Hound of the Baskervilles."

Ben Jones, a former resident of Hergest Court, recalls the house's haunted reputation. "There was a tunnel that led from the house to the Vaughan Chapel in Kington Church," he shared. Local lore tells of Black Vaughan's soul being banished to the pool on the estate, and English Heritage has discovered remnants of a snuff box in that very pool.

Advertisment

An Enduring Structure

The house, rebuilt in the 17th century, stands as a testament to the Vaughan family's enduring legacy. Jones remembers living in the old, cold building, with its original door locks, hinges, and oak paneling. The estate's Jacobean manor house, Elizabethan gardens, and sprawling parkland have witnessed centuries of history, including serving as a refuge during the English Civil War.

A Living Legacy

Today, Hergest Court continues to captivate those who encounter it. Its secret tunnels, hidden rooms, and the echoes of its haunted past contribute to the estate's undeniable allure. As Liz Barrett delves deeper into the history of Hergest Court, the stories of those who have lived and loved within its walls continue to unfold, revealing a tapestry of local history, resilience, and the indelible mark of the Vaughan family.

Hergest Court, a house intertwined with the legacy of the Vaughan family and the Battle of Edgecote, remains an enigma in the heart of Kington. The tales of Black Vaughan and his spectral hound persist, inspired by the house's secret tunnels, hidden rooms, and the remnants of a snuff box discovered in the pool. Ben Jones's memories of living in the old, cold building with its original fixtures paint a vivid picture of the estate's past. The Jacobean manor house, Elizabethan gardens, and parkland stand as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Vaughan family and the history of Kington.