Henry Wuga: Kindertransport Refugee and Holocaust Educator Dies at 100

Henry Wuga, a beacon of history and hope, passed away at the age of 100, leaving behind a legacy intertwined with the harrowing narratives of the Holocaust and the Kindertransport mission. Born in Nuremburg in 1924, Wuga's journey to Glasgow as a teenager marked the beginning of a lifelong mission to educate others about the Holocaust's brutality. Alongside his late wife, Ingrid, Wuga's efforts reached thousands across Scotland, earning him an MBE for his contributions.

Escaping Turmoil, Embracing Education

In May 1939, at the tender age of 15, Henry Wuga embarked on the Kindertransport, a rescue mission that brought him to the safety of Glasgow from the impending horrors in Germany. His story is not just one of survival but of profound resilience and dedication. Wuga, alongside Ingrid, his partner in life and advocacy, transformed their traumatic experiences into powerful lessons. Their testimonies served as a vital educational tool, shedding light on the darkest corners of human history and promoting a message of tolerance and peace.

A Legacy Remembered

The news of Wuga's passing drew heartfelt tributes from across the political spectrum in Scotland. Figures such as First Minister Humza Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar lauded Wuga's warmth, charm, and compassionate advocacy. Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, reflecting on Wuga's extraordinary life, highlighted his ability to educate with dignity and love. These tributes underscore the profound impact Wuga had on the community that embraced him as a young refugee and the broader mission of Holocaust remembrance.

Enduring Impact and Future Reflections

Henry Wuga's centennial in February was a milestone that celebrated not just longevity but a century of significant historical, personal, and educational achievements. While the world mourns his loss, the enduring nature of his work promises that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Wuga's life reminds us of the power of resilience, the importance of education, and the unyielding spirit of those who seek to make the world a more understanding and compassionate place.