Harry Bertoia Documentary Premieres at DocUtah International Film Festival

The DocUtah International Film Festival is set to premiere 'Harry Bertoia, Master of Metal', a documentary produced by the Harry Bertoia Foundation. This film, which took nearly a decade to complete, showcases the life and career of Harry Bertoia, an acclaimed furniture designer and abstract metal sculptor.

A Labor of Love and Legalities

The documentary project was initiated in 2015 by two Haverford College film students, Sarah Moses and Harlow Figa. They successfully raised $20,000 through crowdfunding to support the film's production. However, a legal dispute between the students halted the project until Moses generously donated the film and its assets to the Harry Bertoia Foundation in 2021.

Funding and Resurrection

The foundation faced a funding challenge to complete the film. In an innovative move, they sold a portion of Bertoia's sculpture collection at Sotheby's to secure the necessary resources. With the funds in place, the foundation commissioned Hunter Weeks of Red Popsicle Productions to finalize the film.

World Premiere

After its tumultuous journey, 'Harry Bertoia, Master of Metal' will finally have its world premiere at the DocUtah International Film Festival. The screening is scheduled for March 1, 2023, at the Megaplex Theatres at Sunset. In a testament to the enduring legacy of Harry Bertoia, he will be present for a Q&A session following the premiere.