Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Haribo, renowned globally for their gummy candies, etched their name in the annals of the Guinness World Records on January 10, 2024, for creating the world's largest gummy candy mosaic. The feat was achieved in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with the support of nearly 100 dedicated volunteers and Haribo employees. The spectacle was a testament to meticulous planning, precision, and a love for their sweet, gelatinous creations.

Perfection in Every Pixel

The record-breaking artwork was constructed at UW-Parkside, a public university that transformed into an arena of vibrant color and sugary delights for this momentous occasion. The task was not mere child's play. It involved creating a 350 square foot mosaic using 12 by 12 tiles. Each tile was carefully adorned with Goldbears, Haribo's iconic candy, forming a color-coordinated design akin to a large-scale paint by numbers. The previous record stood at 25 square meters, approximately 269 square feet, making Haribo's feat a substantial leap forward in the world of candy mosaics.

A Feat Supervised and Certified

Ensuring the credibility of this achievement was Michael Empric, a judge from the Guinness World Records, who had travelled from New York to oversee the entire event. The precision required for the placement of the Goldbears was emphasized by Lauren Triffler, Haribo's director of corporate communications. The rules were strict - each bear needed to be in its right place, mirroring the exactness of a jigsaw puzzle. This was not a job for the impatient or the faint-hearted.

Breaking Records, Not Wasting Food

While the focus was on creating a masterpiece, the team was also mindful of not wasting food. Health inspectors were present throughout the process, ensuring it was food-safe. Once the record was confirmed and the event concluded, the participants were allowed to take home the gummy bears from their tiles. After three tireless hours of construction and the strategic placement of more than 150,000 Goldbears, Haribo's record-breaking attempt was made official. The gummy bear mosaic was not just an artistic triumph, but also a symbol of Haribo's commitment to their craft and their ability to deliver sweet delights, whether in a pack or on a massive mosaic.