Hampstead's Most Expensive Home: A Historic Masterpiece Once Owned by the Father of Modern Plastic Surgery

A historic home in the heart of Hampstead village, once owned by Sir Harold Gillies, the father of modern plastic surgery, is now the priciest property on the market. Listed for an eye-watering £19,950,000 on Zoopla, this detached residence in Frognal has been modernized while retaining its original period features from the early 1800s.

Period Elegance Meets Modern Luxury

Spanning 11 bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the grand house also features six reception rooms, a gym, a cocktail bar, and a heated outdoor swimming pool. The master bedroom, a sanctuary of opulence, includes 'his & hers' marble bathrooms and dressing rooms. Underfloor heating, speakers built into the walls and ceilings, CCTV, a high-tech alarm system, and zoned lighting are just some of the modern amenities that enhance the living experience in this historic property.

A Home Within a Home

The property extends beyond the main house, offering a separate guest apartment in the basement complete with a gym and another kitchen. Additionally, there is a detached guest cottage with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room/dining room, cloakroom, and WC. This unique feature provides a private space for guests or family members, ensuring comfort and privacy for all residents.

A Legacy of Luxury

Sotheby's International Realty network, a renowned leader in luxury real estate franchising, is handling the sale of this extraordinary property. The house, steeped in history and elegance, is a testament to the enduring appeal of Hampstead's luxury real estate market. As the most expensive home currently listed in the village, it not only speaks to the area's desirability but also its legacy of housing some of the most extraordinary properties in London.

