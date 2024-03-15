US Coast Guard Returns 65 Haitians Amid Violence; Critics Slam Policy as Unfair

Amid the backdrop of escalating violence and political turmoil in Haiti, the United States has continued its practice of intercepting Haitian migrants at sea and returning them to their gang-dominated homeland. This action has sparked a wave of criticism from human rights advocates who argue that the U.S. policy towards Haitian asylum-seekers is disproportionately harsh and dismissive of the grave dangers they are fleeing.

Advertisment

Interception and Repatriation

On a recent operation, the U.S. Coast Guard halted a boat carrying 65 Haitians attempting to escape the dire conditions in Haiti. According to the Department of Homeland Security, such interdictions are carried out with the intent of preserving human life, aiming to deter dangerous sea voyages that frequently end in tragedy. Since the beginning of October 2023, a total of 131 Haitians have been intercepted and repatriated by the Coast Guard.

Criticism from Advocates

Advertisment

Guerline Jozef, a co-founder of the Haitian Bridge Alliance and a vocal critic of the U.S. government's stance, highlighted the discrepancy in treatment of Haitian migrants compared to others. She pointed out the aggressive deterrence and deportation tactics employed against Haitians, contrasting it with the humanitarian approach often extended to asylum-seekers from other countries. The control of key transportation hubs in Haiti by gangs, she added, has only intensified the peril for those trying to leave.

Political and Public Response

The U.S. policy has also drawn attention in the political arena, with former President Donald Trump accusing the current administration of causing a mass exodus from Haiti through its border policies—a claim for which there is no substantiated evidence. The Department of Homeland Security maintains that the number of undocumented migrants arriving directly from Haiti remains low and that its policy is to repatriate those without a legal basis to enter the United States.