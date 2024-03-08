Trump's 'America First' Stance Leaves Haiti and Global Poverty Aid in Uncertainty

Following the election of Donald Trump, concerns have risen regarding the future of U.S. foreign policy, especially its humanitarian aspects. President Obama highlighted America's role in aiding disaster-stricken regions like Haiti, contrasting it with other nations' focus on military power. However, Trump's 'America First' approach has sparked doubts about continued support for countries facing extreme poverty and disaster aftermaths, including Haiti, which ranks low on the United Nations Human Development Index.

Haiti's Reaction and Historical Context

Last week's visit to Haiti revealed disorientation and concern among human-rights activists, filmmakers, and writers about Trump's presidency. This reaction stems from a long history of oppressive U.S. involvement in Haiti, from the 1915 to 1934 occupation to support for the Duvalier regimes and the failed promises following the 2010 earthquake. Moreover, the skepticism towards the Clinton family's involvement in Haiti has added layers of complexity to the U.S. political influence in the region.

The Uncertain Future of Foreign Aid

The Trump administration's stance on foreign aid remains ambiguous, creating a sense of unease about the potential decline in support for countries like Haiti. Early statements from Trump's Cabinet, particularly Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, have not prioritized humanitarian aid, focusing instead on efficiency and security. This shift, coupled with Republican skepticism towards foreign aid, suggests that initiatives like the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and U.N. humanitarian efforts may face significant cuts.

Resilience Amid Uncertainty

Despite the potential for reduced U.S. aid, communities in Haiti continue to demonstrate resilience. A visit to Les Cayes, an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew, showcased the determination of local NGOs to support sustainable farming and recovery efforts, independent of governmental corruption and foreign aid. This resilience highlights the broader challenge of addressing global poverty and inequality, which may become more difficult under Trump's administration.