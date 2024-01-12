Haitian Ambassador Celebrates 220 Years of Independence, Thanks Taiwan for Enduring Support

In a recent event celebrating the 220th anniversary of Haiti’s political independence, Roudy Stanley Penn, the Haitian ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan), expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s enduring support. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ambassador highlighted the active engagement between the two nations in trade, culture, education, and technology.

Bridging the Diplomatic Divide

Penn praised the Taiwanese people for their steadfast commitment to democracy and expressed anticipation for the continued strengthening of values such as solidarity, cooperation, and freedom through ongoing collaboration. On the same occasion, Remus Chen, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs for Taiwan, celebrated Haiti’s status as the first independent country in the Caribbean since 1804 and lauded its display of resilience and perseverance over 220 years.

Decades of Diplomatic Relations

Chen also noted the 68th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Haiti, a relationship that has seen successful cooperation in infrastructure, education, agriculture, public health, and women’s empowerment. He also recognized Haiti’s unwavering support for Taiwan’s attempts to engage with international organizations, underlining the mutual benefits of their longstanding diplomatic relationship.

Haiti’s Influence on Black Activism

The celebration also brought to the fore the admiration and reverence US Black activists have for Haiti’s political independence. They see it as a beacon of black freedom, inspiring black activism and serving as irrefutable evidence that slavery and white supremacy can be surmounted. The event also highlighted the passionate commitment of Black leaders to defend Haitian sovereignty, even amid economic crisis and political instability. This commitment was evident as Rainbow/PUSH commemorated Haitian Independence Day at its National Headquarters, paying tribute to Rev. Jesse L. Jackson for his support of the Haitian people.