Haiti Crisis Deepens: Nearly Half of Population Threatened by Hunger

Haiti is grappling with an unprecedented crisis as gang violence exacerbates food insecurity, pushing portions of the population to the brink of famine. According to the World Food Programme and the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, nearly half of Haiti's 11.5 million people are now facing crisis or worse levels of hunger, with key agricultural areas severely impacted.

Escalating Violence and Its Toll on Agriculture

The spread of gang violence, particularly in areas like the Artibonite valley and parts of the Grand-Anse peninsula, has devastated Haiti's agricultural backbone. Gangs have expanded from Port-au-Prince into rural areas, commandeering farmlands and stealing crops. This, combined with inflation and poor harvests, has led to Haiti experiencing its worst food insecurity on record. The crisis has been fueled further by attacks this month, including raids on police stations and the international airport, which have left thousands dead and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Government and International Response

In response to the escalating crisis, regional leaders and Prime Minister Ariel Henry have been attempting to form a transitional council, with Henry promising to resign to facilitate this process. However, Henry is currently unable to return to Haiti, complicating the political turmoil. Internationally, aid efforts are hampered by underfunding, with the World Food Programme highlighting that only 5% of Haitians have received humanitarian food aid. Additionally, the neighboring Dominican Republic has expressed reluctance to support an air bridge for aid, focusing instead on deporting Haitian migrants.

The situation in Haiti is dire, with gangs controlling nearly 90% of the capital and making daily life perilous for its citizens. Areas previously considered safe are now barricaded, and with key infrastructure closed, shortages in basic supplies, and hospitals on the brink of collapse, the humanitarian crisis is deepening. The World Food Programme's Haiti director, Jean-Martin Bauer, has called for urgent action, emphasizing that "waiting to respond at scale is not an option" as rising hunger fuels the security crisis shattering the country.