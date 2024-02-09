Hagerty Inc. Takes the Wheel: A New Era for Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance and Porsche Auction

The Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, a pinnacle event in the collector car world, faces an unprecedented shift as Hagerty Inc., the renowned classic car insurer and valuation tool provider, takes over the reins from RM Sotheby's.

Advertisment

This change comes after Hagerty's acquisition of the event in 2021 and its recent expansion into various aspects of the collector car market, including auctions and car rentals.

A New Era Dawns

Rob Meyers, founder of RM Auctions (now RM Sotheby's), questions the future of the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance as his company's significant presence in the industry is replaced by Hagerty's growing influence. After 24 years at the helm, RM Sotheby's will no longer be involved in the event, raising concerns about the subjective nature of collector car judging at concours events.

Advertisment

Hagerty's expansion began with the acquisition of the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance in 2021, followed by the purchase of Broad Arrow Group and the hiring of RM Sotheby's executives. This strategic move marks a significant expansion for Hagerty's auction business, which has experienced robust growth in recent years. The company aims to leverage its expertise and resources to enhance the auction experience for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Porsche Partnership: Air & Water

In a further display of its commitment to the collector car community, Hagerty Inc. and its subsidiary Broad Arrow Auctions have announced an exclusive Porsche-only auction in partnership with the first-ever Air Water standalone event. Scheduled for April 27th, 2024, in Costa Mesa, California, the auction will feature both air-cooled and water-cooled Porsches from all eras.

Advertisment

An early highlight consigned to the auction is the 1969 Porsche 908 02 Langheck Flunder Spyder, estimated to sell for between $4,750,000 and $5,750,000. This historic Porsche endurance racing car boasts an impressive competition record and was piloted by Porsche legends including Vic Elford and Richard Attwood. Adding to its storied history, the car was also featured in the filming of Steve McQueen's cinematic epic 'Le Mans'.

The Road Ahead

As Hagerty Inc. continues to expand its presence in the collector car market, the Porsche-only auction in partnership with the Air Water standalone event showcases the company's dedication to the Porsche community and its goal to help Porsche enthusiasts protect, buy, sell, and enjoy their prized possessions.

The upcoming 2024 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance will undoubtedly serve as a testament to Hagerty's growing influence in the industry. With RM Sotheby's no longer involved, the event's future hangs in the balance, leaving collectors and enthusiasts alike wondering how this new era will shape the subjective world of collector car judging.

As the dust settles and Hagerty Inc. takes the wheel, all eyes will be on the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance and the exclusive Porsche-only auction. With the expansion of Hagerty's auction business and its commitment to the collector car community, the future of these prestigious events promises to be as captivating and dynamic as the cars themselves.