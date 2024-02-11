Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Appoints OPPD's Javier Fernandez as 2024 Chairman

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha Taps OPPD's Javier Fernandez as 2024 Chairman

In a significant move that underscores the power of collaboration in community development, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha has named Javier Fernandez, the President and CEO of Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), as its 2024 Chairman. The nonprofit organization, dedicated to creating affordable housing solutions, also welcomed four new members to its Board of Directors.

The new board members, a diverse group of leaders from local businesses and nonprofit organizations, include Sally Christensen from FNBO, Melissa Crawford from Physicians Mutual, Jamie Gutierrez from Midwest Maintenance Company, and Jacquelyn Morrison from the City of Omaha.

A Powerhouse Board for a Powerful Mission

Fernandez, widely respected for his leadership at OPPD, will helm an executive committee that features Past Chair Caren Woodruff, Vice Chair Rahul Jalali, Secretary Susan Thaden, and Treasurer Teri Mercer. This powerhouse team will steer Habitat for Humanity of Omaha's mission to build, renovate, and repair homes while advocating for better housing laws and systems.

The incoming board members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles. Sally Christensen, a seasoned banking professional, will lend her financial acumen to the organization. Melissa Crawford, with her background in insurance, will provide valuable insights into risk management and strategic planning.

Jamie Gutierrez, the CEO of Midwest Maintenance Company, will contribute his extensive knowledge in facilities management and maintenance. Jacquelyn Morrison, a City of Omaha representative, will offer a unique perspective on local government policies and community needs.

Guiding the Path to Affordable Homeownership

Amanda Brewer, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, emphasized the vital role of the Board of Directors in making safe and affordable homeownership more accessible in the five-county area they serve. "Our board members are not just figureheads; they are active participants in our mission," she said. "They roll up their sleeves and work alongside us to build stronger communities."

The organization, founded in 1984, has been instrumental in providing affordable housing solutions for families in need. By leveraging the skills and resources of its board members, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals.

With Fernandez at the helm and the infusion of fresh talent and perspectives, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha is poised to further expand its impact. As it continues to build, renovate, and repair homes, the organization also advocates for policy changes that will create a more equitable housing landscape.

A New Chapter in the Omaha Habitat Story

As Habitat for Humanity of Omaha enters this new chapter, the appointment of Javier Fernandez as chairman and the addition of four new board members signal a renewed commitment to the organization's mission. With their collective expertise and dedication, they will guide Habitat for Humanity of Omaha in its pursuit of affordable homeownership for all.

Under Fernandez's leadership, the executive committee and the newly elected board members will strive to make safe and affordable housing a reality for more families in the five-county area. Their efforts will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the communities they serve, one home at a time.