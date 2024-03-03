Venezuelan Star Rosita Rocks Guyana with Sold-Out EDM Shows, Eyes Future Performances

Venezuelan actress and DJ Jimena Araya, known by her stage name Rosita, captivated audiences in Guyana last week with her electronic dance music (EDM) performances at various Mash and after Mash events. With a formidable social media presence exceeding 3 million followers on Instagram and over a million across other platforms, Rosita's global renown, especially in Latin America, the United States, and Europe, translated into packed venues in Guyana, courtesy of a collaboration with Carol Productions.

From Telenovelas to Turntables

Before her foray into music, Araya was a celebrated actress in Latin American telenovelas, making her debut in Venezuela's 'Negra Consentida' and 'El Amor Las Vuelve Locas'. Her transition to the U.S. to study English led to a role alongside Mario Cimarro in 'El Cuerpo del Deseo', further solidifying her acting credentials. However, a pivotal career shift occurred when Araya embraced comedy, adopting the Rosita persona, and subsequently venturing into the global music scene as a DJ after relocating to Mexico.

A Diverse Audience in Guyana

The events headlined by Rosita in Guyana saw an eclectic mix of attendees, with a significant turnout from the Latin migrant community, including Cubans and Venezuelans, alongside numerous Guyanese fans. This diverse audience underscores the widening cultural exchange and integration within the region, fueled by Rosita's magnetic appeal and vibrant performances.

Looking Towards the Future

Reflecting on the success of her performances in Guyana, Rosita expressed a keen interest in returning for future events. Her ability to draw crowds and bridge cultural divides through music highlights the potential for further enriching Guyana's entertainment landscape. As Rosita continues to build her artistic legacy, her aspirations for future performances in Guyana signal a promising avenue for cultural collaboration and exchange in the Caribbean.