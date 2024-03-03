Venezuelan Issibaby Showcases Guyana Pride in Global Music Video with Jimena Araya

Venezuelan-born singer, Nosliannys Isabel Menendez, popularly known as Issibaby, recently made headlines by prominently featuring the Guyanese flag during a music video shoot in Guyana with international star Jimena Araya. This act of cultural embrace speaks volumes about Issibaby's journey and her commitment to her adopted homeland. Having moved to Guyana in 2020, Issibaby's music career has flourished, thanks in part to her collaborations with local artists and her dedication to representing Guyana on the world stage.

Embracing a New Home

Issibaby's relocation to Guyana was more than just a geographical move; it was the beginning of a new chapter in her career and personal identity. Adopting Guyana as her new home, she has immersed herself in the culture and people, expressing her gratitude for the warm welcome she received. This sentiment was vividly displayed during the video shoot at Durban Park, Homestretch Avenue, where Issibaby, draped in the Guyana flag, shared the spotlight with Jimena Araya. The collaboration not only highlights Issibaby's talent but also her desire to shine a light on Guyana's culture and hospitality.

Collaborations and Musical Evolution

The video shoot is a testament to Issibaby's growing influence in the music industry. A member of The Bad Family Music, her decision to feature the Guyana flag instead of her native Venezuela's showcases her commitment to her adopted country. This act of solidarity has not gone unnoticed, with Issibaby gaining recognition both locally and internationally. Her collaboration with Jimena Araya and local producer Richie Rich to produce Afro-house music further cements her status as a bridge between Latin and Guyanese music cultures. This blend of influences promises to bring a fresh sound to the global music scene, with Guyana at its heart.

Looking Forward

Issibaby's journey from Venezuela to Guyana is a story of resilience, talent, and cultural integration. Her efforts to represent Guyana on the international stage reflect a broader narrative of artists finding new homes and opportunities abroad. As Issibaby continues to collaborate with artists from various backgrounds, her work not only enriches her personal growth but also contributes to the global recognition of Guyanese culture and music. With her passion and dedication, Issibaby is poised to become a significant figure in the music industry, bridging continents and cultures through her art.