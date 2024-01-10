en English
Guyana

Unfinished Pirara Bridge: A Testimony to Delayed Progress

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
In the heart of Central Rupununi lies a testament to delayed progress and the pressing need for infrastructural development: the incomplete Pirara Bridge. This concrete structure, envisioned as the primary gateway to Lethem, remains unfinished, with work having come to an abrupt halt in October 2023. The old wooden bridge it was designed to replace, infamous for its propensity to collapse under the weight of heavy trucks, has been supplanted by a temporary wooden bypass that is now showing signs of significant wear and tear.

Commencement and Stagnation

The construction of the new Pirara Bridge began in early 2023, as part of a government initiative aimed at upgrading 32 hinterland bridges to meet international standards. However, several months into its construction, progress faltered. Today, only the columns of the new bridge grace the landscape, while the makeshift bypass, originally intended as a temporary solution, continues to bear the brunt of daily heavy vehicle traffic.

A Failing Temporary Solution

The temporary wooden bypass, initially seen as a stop-gap measure, is now deteriorating at an alarming rate. As such, it poses a considerable risk to the heavy vehicles that traverse it daily. It stands as a stark reminder of the bridge’s notorious past, which includes a devastating collapse in April 2021 that required a $17 million repair.

Urgency Amplified by the Rainy Season

Opposition Member of Parliament, Vincent Henry, echoed the sentiments of local residents, highlighting the urgency of the situation. The upcoming rainy season, known for its potential to cause significant disruptions, could exacerbate the bridge’s precarious state if completion is not expedited. Vincent’s plea to the government emphasizes the need for immediate action to prevent further issues.

The Cost of Delay

As the bridge’s completion hangs in the balance, its history of persistent issues continues to ring up a costly tab. Temporary solutions, such as the $17 million repair following the 2021 collapse, have proven to be both expensive and inconvenient. The delay in the construction of the Pirara Bridge not only hampers the daily lives of Central Rupununi residents but also signifies a broader infrastructural issue that needs immediate attention.

Guyana Transportation
Mazhar Abbas

