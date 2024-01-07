Tonia Harris Crowned Winner at Miss Crane 2023 Pageant

On a starlit December evening, the West Coast of Demerara came alive with glitz, glamour, and the spirit of competition. The occasion was the grand coronation night of the Miss Crane 2023 Pageant, held on December 30, 2023. Amid the six contestants vying for the crown, Tonia Harris, a young, vibrant mother, emerged victorious, embodying the true essence of beauty and intelligence.

Beauty Paired with Intellect

The pageant was designed as a platform for young women in the Crane area to display their beauty and intellect. The event was a spectacle of elegance and grace, with each contestant given the chance to shine in four distinct segments: introduction, swimwear, talent, and evening gown/question. Each segment carried equal weightage, accounting for 25 points each.

Emergence of the Queen

While the spotlight shone brightly on all six contestants, it was Tonia Harris who truly captivated the audience and judges alike. Her performance across the segments – particularly in the swimsuit, evening gown, and the question and answer round – was nothing short of mesmerizing. Harris’s victory was followed by Anasa Williams bagging the first runner-up position, Phylicia Adams as the second runner-up, and Ashley Somerset standing as the fourth runner-up.

Empowerment and Self-esteem

The Miss Crane 2023 Pageant was not merely a display of physical beauty; it was an initiative aimed at empowering young women. Beyond the sequined gowns and radiant smiles, the pageant served as a platform for these young women to boost their self-esteem and build their confidence. Sean Swan, known as ‘Fresh,’ the pageant’s promoter, ensured that the contestants had previous pageantry or modeling experience, a prerequisite that was introduced for this fifth edition of the event due to limited time for training.

Leading up to the grand coronation night, the contestants were involved in several activities. These included ‘meet and greets,’ a cocktail night reception, and photo shoots. These events not only added to the excitement and anticipation but also allowed the contestants to build their public interaction skills and camaraderie.