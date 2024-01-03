en English
Guyana

R3CCI Ushers in 2024 With Community Solidarity and Economic Development Initiative

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:05 pm EST
In a remarkable display of community solidarity and commitment to economic development, the Region Three Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (R3CCI) in Guyana kicked off the year 2024 with a Food Hamper Distribution initiative. This initiative, aimed at supporting the less fortunate across Region 3, was undertaken on New Year’s Day, marking a promising start to the year with a message of compassion and unity.

Unity in Action

The initiative was a resounding success, thanks to the generous contributions of several organizations. Among the contributors were notable entities such as Puran Brothers, Fat Boy Discount Store, and Countryside Agriculture. Their support played a pivotal role in the realization of this philanthropic endeavor, reinforcing the spirit of unity and community collaboration.

A Broader Mission

This act of communal support was not an isolated event. Rather, it was part of R3CCI’s broader commitment to the strengthening of community bonds and the promotion of economic development within the region. The Chamber is known for its relentless advocacy for its members and offers various business benefits including networking opportunities, policy development influence, and advocacy.

Setting a Global Example

R3CCI’s action on the first day of the year not only set a tone of compassion and unity within their community, but also serves as an inspiration for similar endeavors worldwide. The initiative stands as a testament to the impact that organizations can have when they prioritize community welfare and economic development, serving as a beacon of hope for the year to come.

Guyana
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

