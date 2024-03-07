Quiko Village Leaps Towards Self-Sufficiency with Minister Sukhai's Savannah Farm Launch

In a significant stride towards food security and economic independence, Quiko, a small Amerindian village in South Central Rupununi, Region Nine, has embraced extensive cash crop cultivation. Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, marked the commencement of operations at the four-acre savannah farm on Monday, heralding a new era for the community. Cultivation on the farm includes a variety of crops such as sweet peppers, bora, eschalot, and watermelon, aimed at supporting local needs and generating income.

Advertisment

Empowering the Community Through Agriculture

Ronald Ignatius, Senior Councillor of Quiko, highlighted in an interview the project's pivotal role in bolstering the hot meal programmes for school children. "Our main crop is cash crops as you can look around. We have eschalot...those crops that are cash crops to supply hot meals, private entities that do catering and so (on)," he elaborated. The initiative not only focuses on income generation but also on creating employment opportunities for the residents, thereby fostering a sense of self-reliance and community development.

Overcoming Challenges with Collective Effort

Advertisment

The project, conceived holistically by the community, acknowledges the importance of food safety. Despite facing developmental challenges, the community's perseverance has been key to its progress. Minister Sukhai commended the leadership's initiative and congratulated the village on their achievement, recognizing it as a model of community-driven development and resilience.

Funding and Future Prospects

This achievement was facilitated by a $9 million funding through the sale of Guyana's carbon credits under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS 2030). The government's agreement with Hess Corporation, enabling the annual sale of 2.5 million credits, has paved the way for significant investments in Amerindian, hinterland, rural, and riverine communities. Quiko's venture into agriculture, supported by these funds, exemplifies the potential of strategic investments in remote areas to create lasting impacts on food security and economic stability.

Quiko's journey towards self-sufficiency and financial stability, backed by strategic governmental support and community effort, serves as an inspiring model for similar communities globally. The village's success underscores the importance of sustainable agriculture and community empowerment in achieving long-term development goals.