Mibicuri Hospital's $100 Million Upgrade: Enhanced Healthcare in East Berbice-Corentyne

Over the past few years, specifically since 2020, Mibicuri Hospital has seen extensive upgrades and expansions, amounting to over one hundred million dollars. These improvements, spearheaded by Director-in-Charge Dr. Sadhana Samtani, aim to provide superior healthcare services to the residents of Black Bush Polder, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne). Among the notable enhancements are the introduction of cardiac beds with 24-hour monitoring, an asthma bay, and the extension of treatment facilities.

Comprehensive Healthcare Enhancements

Patient comfort and the expansion of medical services have been the primary focuses of the upgrades at Mibicuri Hospital. The introduction of cardiac beds for heart and lung patients and an asthma bay significantly improve the hospital's ability to provide care for respiratory conditions. Furthermore, the rehabilitation and extension of male, female, and pediatric wards have been prioritized, offering privacy and self-contained rooms for patients. A digital x-ray machine and upgraded laboratory services now provide a wide range of diagnostic capabilities, greatly enhancing patient care.

Increasing Accessibility and Reducing the Need for Referrals

With the hospital's enhanced diagnostic capabilities and quality care, patient contacts have exceeded 9,000 per year over the last four years, leading to a decrease in referrals to regional hospitals. The availability of daily dental services, EKGs, and monthly specialist services such as dermatology and endocrinology, further ensure that patients have access to comprehensive healthcare services locally. Additionally, the introduction of monthly ultrasounds and improvements in pharmacy services have significantly contributed to the hospital's ability to provide complete care.

Government's Commitment to Healthcare

Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, Director-General of the Ministry of Health, emphasized that these upgrades align with the government's mandate to enhance healthcare services and make them more accessible to residents. The significant investment in Region Six's healthcare facilities is a testament to the government's dedication to improving the well-being of its citizens. The introduction of a new diabetic care program and updated treatment protocols for diabetes and hypertension further illustrate the government's proactive approach to addressing chronic diseases.

The renovations and enhancements at Mibicuri Hospital signify a major advancement in providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services to the residents of Black Bush Polder and surrounding areas. This aligns with the government's vision of prioritizing the well-being of its citizens, ensuring that healthcare services are not only improved but also brought closer to the people.