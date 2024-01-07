en English
Guyana

Linden to Mabura Hill Road Construction in Guyana: Progress Update

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
Linden to Mabura Hill Road Construction in Guyana: Progress Update

The construction of the Linden to Mabura Hill road, a project of significant importance to Guyana’s infrastructural development, has reached the 25% completion mark, according to Public Works Minister Juan Edghill. Speaking at an end-of-year press conference, Edghill admitted that progress has been slower than anticipated, given that half the time allocated for the project has already elapsed.

Project Performance and Expectations

The project, which is being carried out by the Brazilian firm Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A, has seen the completion of crucial milestones including the construction of drainage systems, stabilized sub-base and base, as well as asphaltic concrete layers along the road. Minister Edghill expressed his anticipation for the work to accelerate in the coming year, despite the slower than expected progress thus far.

Project Financing and Expenditure

The project’s budget had accounted for a faster rate of progress, resulting in current expenditures being below what was initially anticipated. The Linden to Mabura Hill road project forms part of a larger initiative to develop the Georgetown to Lethem corridor. The project’s funding sources include the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), a grant from the UK government, and the Government of Guyana itself.

Project Overview and Potential Impact

Valued at $190 million, the project is slated for completion in 2025 and will feature two main highways, shoulders, cyclist and pedestrian lanes, a utility corridor, bus stops, and rest areas. The road is the initial phase of a more extensive plan to establish an overland link from Linden to Lethem, a connection that will ultimately extend to Brazil. This project signifies a giant leap in Guyana’s development agenda, promising to boost trade, tourism, and regional integration.

Guyana Transportation
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

