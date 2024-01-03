Guyana’s Labour Ministry Unveils Plans to Enhance Workplace Safety

Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton of Guyana recently unveiled an ambitious plan to bolster workplace safety and reduce occupational accidents. This announcement comes after a significant reduction in workplace fatalities, from 32 to 20, in the year 2023 under the ruling PPP/C Government. Hamilton stressed that the Occupational Safety and Health Department, which had been previously neglected by the erstwhile administration, is currently undergoing a much-needed revitalization.

Addressing High-Risk Sectors

Out of the total workplace fatalities in 2023, the majority were reported in the mining and construction sectors. In response to this, the Labour Ministry has pledged to focus special attention on these areas. A key component of the ministry’s strategy involves partnering with various organizations to provide miners with First Aid Training. The ministry’s proactive approach also extends to conducting regular workplace inspections, with an impressive 950 inspections carried out last year, benefiting over 8,000 workers.

Teaming Up with the Private Sector

In a collaborative move, the Labour Ministry has also joined forces with the private sector to promote health and safety education. This partnership aims to strengthen the ministry’s efforts to enhance overall workplace safety and health conditions.

Enhancing the Occupational Safety and Health Profession

Labour Minister Hamilton emphasized the importance of acknowledging occupational safety and health as a professional field in Guyana. To this end, measures are being taken to uplift the profession’s status and improve training for individuals in this field. These efforts are expected to significantly contribute to the overall reduction in workplace accidents and injuries.

In addition, the Ministry of Labour addressed 912 complaints from employees in 2023 regarding a range of issues, including termination benefits, annual leave, unlawful salary deductions, overtime payments, failure to pay minimum wage and severance payments. The Ministry’s Labour Department managed to resolve 85 percent of these complaints, recovering a total of $69 million on behalf of employees. However, a large proportion of complaints came from workers employed in the private security sector.

Minister Hamilton has expressed the government’s commitment to resolving the outstanding cases this year and plans to engage employers through seminars with the intention to reduce such complaints in the future. This comprehensive approach reflects the government’s determination to improve workplace conditions in Guyana, placing the nation on a trajectory towards safer and healthier work environments.