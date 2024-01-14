Guyana Plans to Increase Land Titles for Indigenous Communities Amid Mining Controversy

The Government of Guyana, led by the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, has announced an ambitious plan to distribute 25 new land titles to Indigenous Communities over the course of 2023. This proclamation, made during the minister’s year-end press conference, signifies a substantial increase from the six titles issued in 2022.

Amerindian Land Titling Project

The Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) Project, initiated in 2013, aims to provide land titles and complete demarcation processes for all Amerindian villages that have made formal applications. Minister Sukhai emphasized the progress made under the current administration compared to the former government, highlighting improvements in the land titling process and the establishment of a dedicated unit for this purpose.

She mentioned that 25,677 Amerindian residents now have increased land security and that the Amerindian population, which represents approximately 10% of Guyana’s population, now occupies 16.48% of the country’s land mass. This is a notable increase from the mere 6% in the past.

Increased Issuance of Land Titles

In 2022, five titles were issued and this year, 22 villages are seeking approval for land extensions, with three being first-time title recipients. The minister outlined the rigorous process of consultation and technical evaluation that applications undergo before approval. Additionally, 39 demarcation efforts are expected to be completed within the year.

The villages that received titles last year include Four Miles Village in Region One, Capoey, Akawini, Wakapoa, and Mashaboo in Region Two, and Paramakatoi in Region Eight. Investigations for 18 out of 23 applications for land titles have already been completed, and the remaining are anticipated to be finalized soon.

Controversy over Mining Activities

However, the government of Guyana has halted all mining activities in the Amerindian village of Chinese Landing due to complaints made to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) by the residents. This move has been deemed punitive and vindictive by former APNU+AFC Member of Parliament and Advisor to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Mervin Williams.

The residents of Chinese Landing had requested the suspension of all mining activities in Tassawini until their land rights are determined, but the government stopped all mining without providing an alternative means of income for the indigenous people. The dispute stems from the granting of mining licenses for Tassawini to an individual identified as Mr. M.V, which the indigenous people objected to. The villagers have claimed to have faced threats, assault, and harassment in this dispute.