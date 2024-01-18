Guyana Fire Service Announces Comprehensive Enhancement Plan for 2024

In a proactive response to the increased fire incidents in the past year, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has announced a comprehensive plan for 2024 to bolster its firefighting capabilities. The measures include the procurement of mobile units, the expansion of volunteer groups, and the implementation of strategic initiatives aimed at improving nationwide firefighting efforts.

Expanding Volunteer Brigades and Equipment

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, confirmed successful completion of training for volunteer fire brigades in several regions, including Lethem, Mahdia, and Mabaruma. These newly trained brigades will fortify the existing firefighting teams, enabling a more efficient and swift response to fire outbreaks. Additionally, the GFS will acquire modern equipment, including a skylift, an aerodrome, and a firefighting boat, further enhancing their operational efficiency.

2024 Budget: A Boost for Fire Services

Providing a significant boost to these enhancement efforts, the 2024 budget has allocated generous funds for the expansion of the fire service’s assets. A notable provision in the budget is the VAT exemption on fire extinguishers and smoke detectors. This move is expected to encourage fire prevention and suppression efforts across the nation, making these essential safety devices more accessible to the public.

Addressing Concerns and Enhancing Infrastructure

In response to public concerns about fire trucks arriving at fire scenes without water, Minister Benn explained the inherent limitations of water capacity in trucks. He assured that strategic measures are being implemented to address these issues. The GFS’s infrastructure is also undergoing significant upgrades. The construction of additional fire stations in regions such as Parika and Vreed-en-Hoop, and near the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, is underway. Moreover, a new state-of-the-art Fire Service Headquarters on Homestretch Avenue is now operational, marking a major milestone in the GFS’s infrastructural development.

Community Education: A Key Focus

Recognizing the importance of community awareness in fire safety, the GFS is rolling out educational programs aimed at enhancing fire safety measures in communities and individual homes. These initiatives are anticipated to empower the public with critical knowledge about fire prevention and safety, contributing to the overall efforts to combat fire incidents in the country.