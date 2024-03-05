Ex-Best Cop Derwin Eastman Released Over Insufficient Evidence in High-Profile 2017 Murder Case

Former Detective Corporal Derwin Eastman was released from prison on Monday, nearly three years after being charged with the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, also known as "Saga". This development came after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) found insufficient evidence to proceed with the case against him. Scipio was fatally shot in 2017, exiting a city hotel, an incident that shook the community and led to widespread investigation.

Background of the Case

The incident dates back to October 17, 2017, when 64-year-old Godfrey Scipio was gunned down shortly after leaving a popular hotel in Kitty, Georgetown, in what appeared to be a robbery. Eastman, alongside former Police Constable Jamison Williams, was implicated in the murder following a statement from Aubrey Bobb, an ex-convict, who was also charged with Scipio's murder. Bobb alleged that Eastman had orchestrated the hit, providing the weapon and instructions to make the murder seem like a botched robbery. Despite these accusations, the charge against Williams was dropped early on due to lack of evidence, while Eastman's involvement led to a more prolonged legal battle.

The Legal Proceedings

After a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) that spanned several months, Magistrate Fabayo Azore determined that there was enough evidence to commit Eastman to stand trial at the High Court. This decision was made at the Georgetown Magistrates' Courts in November 2020. Throughout the PI, Eastman was represented by Attorneys-at-Law Nigel Hughes and Ronald Daniels. However, the turning point came when the DPP reviewed the case and concluded that the evidence against Eastman was insufficient to secure a conviction, leading to his release from custody.

Implications and Public Reaction

The release of Derwin Eastman has sparked varied reactions from the public and the law enforcement community. Eastman, once celebrated as the Guyana Police Force's Best Cop, had his career and reputation marred by these allegations. This case highlights the challenges within the justice system, especially in handling high-profile murder cases involving law enforcement officers. The discontinuation of charges against Eastman raises questions about the adequacy of initial investigations and the pressures faced by individuals in the criminal justice system.

As this chapter closes for Derwin Eastman, the broader conversation on justice, accountability, and law enforcement integrity continues. The case's dismissal does not erase the tragedy of Godfrey Scipio's murder, leaving a family without closure and a community with lingering questions about safety and justice. This incident underscores the necessity for thorough investigations and the importance of safeguarding against wrongful accusations, ensuring that justice serves both the victims and the accused fairly.