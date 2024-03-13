CRFM and FISH4ACP Lead Joint Assessment for Sustainable Atlantic Seabob Shrimp Fisheries in Guyana, Suriname

From March 11-15, 2024, the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) Continental Shelf Fisheries Working Group (CSWG) and the global value chain development programme, FISH4ACP, are joining forces with key stakeholders in Guyana for a pivotal workshop aimed at assessing the Atlantic seabob shrimp stocks in Guyana and Suriname.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards sustainable fisheries management in the North Brazilian Shelf Large Marine Ecosystem.

Assessment Objectives and Stakeholder Engagement

The primary goal of this workshop is to review and validate the latest scientific evaluations of the seabob shrimp fisheries in Suriname and Guyana. With the seabob shrimp being a vital economic resource for both countries, the assessment comes at a crucial time.

Participants, including regional and international technical experts, will deliberate on establishing harvest control rules (HCRs) and formulating related fisheries management plans that align with the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification requirements.

In a significant move towards inclusivity and transparency, the findings of this assessment will be shared with both industrial and artisanal fishery stakeholders from Guyana and Suriname during the workshop’s concluding sessions.

MSC Certification and Sustainable Fisheries

The seabob fisheries of Guyana and Suriname boast MSC certifications, a testament to their commitment to sustainable fishing practices. Suriname's fishery achieved this certification in 2011, followed by Guyana's fishery in 2019. This workshop is not only a platform for reviewing the fisheries' current status but also serves as a strategic meeting point to ensure the continued adherence to MSC standards.

The Seabob Working Groups of Guyana and Suriname, consisting of representatives from respective Fisheries Departments, the seabob sectors, and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), will play a crucial role in implementing the recommendations from this workshop, further solidifying the path towards sustainable utilization of these marine resources.

Long-term Goals and Collaboration

The CRFM CSWG's collaboration with FISH4ACP underscores a shared vision for the sustainable utilization of continental shelf resources and the promotion of ecosystem-based management strategies. FISH4ACP’s involvement, particularly in Guyana, aims at bolstering the shrimp fishery’s sustainability and resilience, while ensuring it brings greater benefits to local communities, especially women.

With funding from the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, FISH4ACP’s role is instrumental in enhancing the economic prospects of the Atlantic seabob shrimp fishery while safeguarding its long-term viability.

As this workshop unfolds in Guyana, it represents a critical juncture for the Atlantic seabob shrimp fisheries of Guyana and Suriname. The collaborative efforts of the CRFM, FISH4ACP, and local stakeholders not only spotlight the importance of sustainable fisheries management but also set the stage for a future where the bounty of the Atlantic seabob shrimp can be harvested in harmony with environmental stewardship and community development.