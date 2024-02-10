A Tapestry of Cultures: Guyana Welcomes 17 New Citizens from 9 Nations

A Tapestry of Cultures: 17 Individuals Become Guyana's Newest Citizens

In a heartwarming ceremony that underscored the beauty of unity in diversity, 17 individuals from nine distinct nations were granted citizenship in Guyana. The event, organized by the Immigration Support Services, took place on Thursday at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Brickdam.

The Honourable Robeson Benn, Minister of Home Affairs, extended his congratulations to the new citizens, emphasizing the value their diverse cultures and perspectives bring to the South American nation.

Celebrating Diversity and Unity

Minister Benn, in his address, highlighted the importance of embracing the rich tapestry of cultures that make up Guyana. He expressed his belief that these new citizens, with their unique backgrounds and experiences, will contribute significantly to the country's vibrant social fabric.

Andre Ally, Permanent Secretary, echoed these sentiments. He stressed the significance of the national pledge and urged the new citizens to work together in unity, fostering a harmonious and prosperous Guyana.

Upholding the Pledge and the Law

Michelle Davis, Head of Immigration Support Services, reminded the new citizens of their responsibility to uphold the laws of Guyana. She emphasized that their commitment to the nation's laws is a crucial part of their new roles as citizens.

The ceremony marked a significant legal milestone for these individuals, symbolizing not just their acceptance into Guyana's legal framework but also their integration into its diverse and dynamic culture.

A New Chapter Begins

As the 17 new citizens pledged their allegiance to Guyana, they embarked on a new chapter in their lives. Their stories, now interwoven with Guyana's narrative, promise to enrich the country's cultural landscape.

This event serves as a testament to Guyana's commitment to inclusivity and unity. It is a celebration of the power of diversity, the strength of collaboration, and the beauty of shared dreams and aspirations.

With this ceremony, Guyana welcomes not just 17 new citizens but also 17 new stories, adding depth and color to its own tale of resilience, hope, and unity.

