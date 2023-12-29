en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Guatemala

Santiaguito Volcano Erupts: A Reminder of Volcanic Region’s Volatility

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:12 pm EST
Santiaguito Volcano Erupts: A Reminder of Volcanic Region’s Volatility

The Santiaguito Volcano, situated in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, has witnessed a considerable explosion, underscoring the volatile yet fascinating nature of volcanic regions. The volcanic activity at Santiaguito is ongoing, with the recent eruption forming a part of its moderate explosive activity. The event’s significance lies in the fact that the volcanic activity is more prevalent in regions like Central America, making the monitoring of these events crucial for the safety and well-being of nearby communities.

Monitoring the Santiaguito Volcano

Given the potential hazards associated with volcanic eruptions, the Washington Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) has been vigilantly observing the situation. The VAAC’s role in identifying and reporting on intermittent emissions of volcanic ash plumes resulting from the volcano’s activity is of paramount importance. These reports play a critical role in ensuring aviation safety, as ash plumes can greatly impact flight paths and operations.

Impact of Volcanic Eruptions

Volcanic eruptions, such as the one at the Santiaguito Volcano, can have far-reaching effects. The ash plumes generated can pose serious health risks, particularly respiratory issues, for those living in proximity to the eruption site. Moreover, these plumes can also have detrimental effects on agriculture, compromising crop health and, in turn, local economies. Infrastructure, too, is at risk, as ash can cause damage to buildings and obstruct transportation routes.

Understanding Volcanic Activity

Volcanic activity, while potentially dangerous, is a natural event that shapes our planet’s geology and climate. The Santiaguito Volcano’s current state of effusive and explosive activity, resulting in the formation of a lava dome, is a testament to the dynamic nature of these geological wonders. It is a stark reminder of the need for continued observation, study, and understanding of volcanic activity, especially in regions where such activity is commonplace.

0
Guatemala Science & Technology
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
@Accidents · 2 days
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
heart comment 0
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Guatemala’s Supreme Court Orders Release of Former Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Amid Controversy

By Mazhar Abbas

Guatemala's Supreme Court Orders Release of Former Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Amid Controversy
Punjab’s Green Move: 10,000 E-Bikes for Students to Boost Sustainable Transportation

By Mazhar Abbas

Punjab's Green Move: 10,000 E-Bikes for Students to Boost Sustainable Transportation
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
7 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
10 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
16 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
17 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
24 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
25 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
26 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
38 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
59 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app