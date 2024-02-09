Oakland Police Officer Dismissed Over Racist Facebook Posts

In a startling revelation, an Oakland police officer, Jocelyn Chang Newman, found herself dismissed from the force following accusations of posting racist messages on Facebook. The offensive remarks, dated about a dozen years back, were reported by Univision and targeted Black people and Guatemalans.

Unmasking Hate: An Officer's Unraveling

A chilling thread of derogatory posts riddled with slurs and expletives forms the backdrop of this unfolding saga. Repeated use of the n-word, expressions of animosity towards Black individuals, and sweeping generalizations about Guatemalans as 'nasty' characterize these posts. One particularly vile post from August 2012 lashed out at Black people, accusing them of leeching off hardworking individuals and families, concluding with a cruel suggestion that 'karma lands them in a grave'.

Newman, a graduate of the Oakland Police Department's 190th Basic Recruit Academy in February 2023, was serving on patrol before her termination. Prior to this, she held a security guard license in San Francisco.

A Call to Action: The Police Department Responds

The Oakland Police Department was quick to act upon learning about the posts on February 2. An internal affairs investigation was immediately launched, and the department is now working in tandem with the Alameda County District Attorney's Office to scrutinize any cases potentially tainted by Newman's conduct.

In a strong statement emphasizing the department's commitment to eradicating racism, Interim Assistant Chief Trevelyon Jones said, "We are dedicated to rooting out racism and ensuring our officers serve the community without harboring hateful views."

Reevaluating Standards: A Look at Hiring and Screening Procedures

This incident has prompted the Oakland Police Department to reassess its hiring and screening procedures. The goal is to ensure that these processes align with the city's values and prevent such occurrences in the future.

As the dust settles on this disturbing episode, one thing remains clear: the battle against racism and bigotry is far from over. It requires constant vigilance, introspection, and action - not just within the Oakland Police Department, but across all institutions and communities.

In the end, it's about fostering an environment where everyone feels safe, respected, and valued, regardless of their race or ethnicity. This incident serves as a stark reminder that there is still much work to be done.