Educators and Employees Build Sustainable School in Guatemala with Plastic Bottles

February 13, 2024: A mission of hope and sustainability unfolds in the heart of Guatemala as a group of 40 dedicated educators and company employees from North America embark on a journey to build a school using plastic bottles. This project, known as Lifetouch Memory Mission, is a partnership with Hug It Forward, a Guatemala-based organization focusing on sustainability and environmental impact.

Educators and Employees Unite for Sustainable School Construction

Led by Gwyn Russell, principal of New Albany Elementary School, the team traveled to Guatemala to construct three new bottle classrooms. These classrooms will supplement the existing eleven classrooms, which currently accommodate 335 students. The structure's foundations, columns, and beams are made of concrete with iron rebar, while the walls are filled with eco-bricks made from plastic bottles.

The Power of Eco-Bricks: Turning Waste into a Sustainable Future

The eco-bricks used in the construction of the school are made from plastic bottles stuffed with inorganic waste. This innovative approach not only provides a sustainable building material but also helps address the issue of plastic waste. The bottle classrooms are estimated to last for a century, providing a long-lasting solution to the community's educational needs.

A Testament to the Power of Collaboration and Sustainability

The school cost approximately $25,000 to build, highlighting the stark contrast in construction costs between Guatemala and the United States. This project serves as a testament to the power of collaboration, sustainability, and the dedication of educators and employees from North America to make a difference in a Central American community.

As we look to the future, the success of this project demonstrates the potential of sustainable building practices and the importance of addressing the global issue of plastic waste. The Lifetouch Memory Mission team's efforts in Guatemala serve as an inspiring example of the positive impact that can be achieved when individuals come together to make a difference.

Note: The eco-bricks used in this project are not load-bearing, and the structure's foundation, columns, and beams are made of concrete with iron rebar.