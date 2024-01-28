Discovery of Ancient Jade Mask Sheds Light on Early Maya History

In a groundbreaking discovery, archaeologists have unearthed a jade mask from the ruins of Chochkitam, an obscure Mayan city in Guatemala. Dated back to 350 AD, this mask is believed to be part of a royal burial. The find was part of the Holmul Archaeological Project (HAP), spearheaded by the Department of Anthropology at the University of Alabama. Along with the mask, the team also found ceramic artifacts and bones inscribed with hieroglyphs, indicating the tomb might have belonged to a Maya king.

Unveiling the Storm God

Depicting the Storm God, a deity worshipped by the Mayans, the jade mask offers a unique insight into ancient Mayan religious practices. The excavation team, led by Francisco Estrada-Belli of Tulane University, used LIDAR mapping technology to locate and excavate the tomb. Despite earlier looting attempts at the site, the archaeologists successfully retrieved the artifacts, which are now undergoing analysis at the Holmul lab.

Deciphering Ancient Scripts

Alexandre Tokovinine, an epigraphist from the University of Alabama, has been assigned to decode the hieroglyphs found on some of the uncovered artifacts. One such hieroglyph portrays the buried king clutching the head of the Storm God, further confirming the mask's religious significance.

Contributing to Maya History

The findings from Chochkitam provide valuable insights into early Maya history and emphasize the region's importance during the Maya Classic Period. The HAP doesn't just aim to unearth the past but also serves as a training ground for future archaeologists from Guatemala and the world over. The discovery of the jade mask and related artifacts is a testament to the project's success in both these endeavors.