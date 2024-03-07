Alaska Airlines Bridges Families with New Guatemala-LA Route: Orly's Heartfelt Journey Home

Orly fastened his vest, adjusted his glasses, and stole a final glance at his reflection in the mirror. Despite having performed this routine countless times, there was a unique gravity to donning his Alaska Airlines uniform today. It marked a significant departure from his usual flights. After 12 years as a flight attendant, Orly found himself en route to Guatemala -- his homeland -- for the first time.

Personal Significance and Corporate Strategy

Last December, Alaska Airlines introduced daily, year-round flights to Guatemala from Los Angeles, a development that held profound personal significance for Orly. It meant he could spend Christmas with his family for the first time since 1985. In the past, the cost of traveling home had been prohibitive. Even after joining Alaska Airlines, Orly had to rely on standby lists with other carriers to visit Guatemala. Yet, during the holiday season, flights were consistently overbooked as people rushed to reunite with loved ones.

The challenge took on a poignant dimension in 2022 when Orly received the distressing news that his mother had been hospitalized. The uncertainty surrounding her condition weighed heavily on him and his family, amplifying the emotional strain of not being able to secure a flight home. "I tried a couple different airlines, but flights were sold out, so I purchased a last-minute $1,500 ticket on an airline," he said. "I didn't care about the price, I had to go see my mom. Soon after I arrived, my mom had a stroke. I was distraught. I almost hadn't made it."

Alaska's Commitment to Connection

"When we looked at the map of places we wanted to fly last year, Guatemala stood out for us because it's full of outdoor adventures, history, and natural beauty," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. "But what struck me the most was the deep, meaningful connection our guests and employees, like Orly, have with this beautiful country. It's exciting to offer West Coast travelers the convenience of returning to their home country or discovering Guatemala for the first time with a daily, nonstop flight."

During his inaugural flight to Guatemala in January, Orly took a moment to observe the passengers on board. He noticed a significant number of grandparents returning to visit their families and tourists eager to experience the renowned hospitality of Guatemalans.