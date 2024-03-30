Guam Power Authority Secures $25M Aggreko Contract for Temporary Power Amid Energy Demand Surge

As Guam braces for increased temperatures and a corresponding surge in energy demand, the Guam Power Authority (GPA) has successfully secured a two-year, $25 million contract with Aggreko for the provision of 20 megawatts of temporary power. Announced on Sunday, this strategic move, approved by the Public Utilities Commission on March 28 shortly after passing legal review, marks a significant step towards addressing the island's energy capacity shortfall.

Strategic Response to Rising Temperatures

With the imminent rise in temperatures, GPA has taken proactive measures to ensure the continuity of essential services by bolstering its generation capacity. The agreement with Aggreko, set to commence on April 1, aims to make additional power available within 100 days, showcasing GPA's aggressive planning in anticipation of the Ukudu power plant's commissioning. This temporary solution is vital for maintaining reliable and sustainable power for Guam's residents and businesses during the critical months ahead.

Collaborative Efforts Behind the Agreement

The contract's approval and execution were made possible through the collective efforts of various stakeholders, including the Legislature, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, the Public Utilities Commission, Attorney General Douglas Moylan, and Aggreko. This collaboration underscores the community's commitment to overcoming the challenges posed by the energy shortfall. GPA General Manager John M. Benavente expressed gratitude for the support received, emphasizing the importance of teamwork in navigating the path towards the Ukudu Power Plant's operational status.

Looking Towards a Brighter Future

