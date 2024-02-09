GSAR Welcomes 2024 Leadership: A New Chapter Begins

A New Chapter Unfolds: GSAR Welcomes 2024 Leadership at Ceremonial Event

On January 19, 2024, the Greater Syracuse Association of REALTORS (GSAR) and Central New York Information Service gathered at the Timber Banks Golf Club in Baldwinsville to usher in a new era of leadership. The installation event marked the beginning of a promising year, with a fresh slate of officers and directors taking the helm.

Celebrating New Beginnings

The Timber Banks Golf Club, nestled against the serene Seneca River, provided an idyllic backdrop for the momentous occasion. As the sun set, casting warm hues over the snow-kissed landscape, the atmosphere buzzed with anticipation.

Nancy Quigg, a respected figure in the local real estate community, was sworn in as the new president of GSAR. With an extensive track record of success and a deep commitment to the industry, Quigg is well-positioned to lead the association through the evolving real estate market.

Joining Quigg in the executive leadership are Dave Manzano Sr., who assumed the role of president-elect, and Mary Rouse, who took the oath as secretary/treasurer. Their collective expertise and passion for the real estate profession will undoubtedly serve as valuable assets in guiding GSAR's initiatives and advocacy efforts.

Strength in Numbers

The event also saw the induction of 15 directors who will work alongside the executive leadership to advance GSAR's mission. These directors represent a diverse range of backgrounds and expertise, reflecting the rich tapestry of the Greater Syracuse real estate community.

The newly-elected directors include Jennie Chapin, MariRae Dopke, Shelley Hoffman, Stacey Kelso O'Connor, Kathleen Kirby, Kellie Jo Maher, Natalie Martin, Timothy McCarthy, Eric Pedrotti, Donald Radke, Mark Re, and Shauna Teelin.

Chris Teelin, a seasoned real estate professional, took the oath as ex-officio, rounding out the impressive roster of GSAR's 2024 leadership.

A Promise of Progress

As the installation event drew to a close, the air was filled with a sense of optimism and determination. With the new leadership in place, GSAR is poised to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the ever-changing real estate landscape.

Under Quigg's guidance, the association aims to further its commitment to promoting professionalism, advocacy, and community engagement. By fostering collaboration and innovation, GSAR's 2024 leadership is dedicated to empowering its members and driving the growth of the Greater Syracuse real estate market.

With a renewed sense of purpose, the Greater Syracuse Association of REALTORS embarks on a new chapter, guided by the steady hands of its 2024 officers and directors. As the real estate industry continues to evolve, GSAR remains steadfast in its mission to support its members and the communities they serve.

As Quigg, Manzano Sr., Rouse, and their fellow leaders embark on their tenure, they carry with them the hopes and aspirations of the Greater Syracuse real estate community. Their collective wisdom, passion, and dedication will undoubtedly serve as guiding lights, illuminating the path towards progress and prosperity.