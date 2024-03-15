OECS and World Bank Boost Caribbean Blue Economy with $4.5M Grants, Empowering Women

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), in partnership with the World Bank, is making significant strides in the development of the Caribbean's blue economy through the Unleashing the Blue Economy (UBEC) Project. Aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth and gender equality, the initiative includes a crucial Matching Grant Programme (MGP) to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in sectors such as tourism, fisheries, and waste management. Emphasizing the empowerment of women, the project mandates that 70% of grantees be female-owned or managed businesses.

Advertisment

Empowering Women in the Blue Economy

The UBEC Project is a beacon of hope for gender equality in the Caribbean, mandating that a significant majority of its financial support be directed towards businesses owned or managed by women. This approach not only addresses the gender gap in business ownership but also leverages the untapped potential of women entrepreneurs in driving economic growth and environmental sustainability. The Matching Grant Programme, offering grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 USD for individual firms and $100,000 to $200,000 USD for value chain groups, is a testament to the project's commitment to fostering an inclusive and prosperous blue economy.

Criteria for Success

Advertisment

For businesses to benefit from the UBEC Matching Grant Programme, they must meet a set of stringent criteria. These include legal registration, a minimum operational experience of two years, and a demonstrated commitment to growth, job creation, and innovation. By setting these standards, the OECS and the World Bank ensure that the financial support provided under the UBEC Project catalyzes meaningful and sustainable development within the Caribbean's blue economy sectors. Successful applicants like Wayne Neil, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Greening the Caribbean, a Waste Management Facility in Saint Lucia, have expressed their enthusiasm for the project's objectives, highlighting its potential to bring about substantial environmental and economic benefits.

A Vision for the Future

The OECS-World Bank partnership symbolizes a forward-looking approach to regional development, leveraging the vast potential of the Caribbean's marine resources for economic growth, environmental stewardship, and social progress. The UBEC Project, with its focus on empowering women and promoting sustainable business practices, stands as a model for other regions aiming to harness their natural resources while ensuring inclusive and equitable development. As the project progresses, its impact on the blue economy and the lives of countless individuals across the Caribbean is expected to be profound and lasting, setting a new standard for development initiatives worldwide.